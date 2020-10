Dan Quinn was fired as Atlanta Falcons head coach Monday after an 0-5 start.

The team never seemed to recover its mojo after blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn finished 43-42 as head coach of the Falcons.

He goes out a winner after this classy message to the ATL:

A letter from Dan Quinn to the city of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2QSoHtbDxI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2020