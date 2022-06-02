Ex-Falcons center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons

After spending four years of trying to get back to the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons began to move on from their veteran core in 2021.

The team traded away star wide receiver Julio Jones, All-Pro center Alex Mack signed with 49ers in free agency, then the Falcons shipped out former MVP Matt Ryan back in March.

Jones is currently a free agent, Ryan is in Indianapolis and according to a report from Michael Silver, Mack is set to retire after 13 NFL seasons.

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 seasons. The former Browns, Falcons and 49ers standout was one of the top linemen of his era. @BallySports @49ers — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 2, 2022

Mack, who helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl after signing as a free agent in 2016, signed a three-year deal with the 49ers last season. San Francisco nearly returned to the Super Bowl in 2021 but gave up a double-digit lead to the Rams in the second half of the NFC Championship game.

Mack’s contract was adjusted Thursday morning, hinting that the announcement was coming.

Alex Mack had $500k of his 2022 salary guaranteed. As part of the restructure, it was converted into a roster bonus to be paid this month. This is the kind of restructure we’ve seen recently from players who then retire once it’s official (e.g. Brandon Brooks, Malcolm Jenkins) https://t.co/abbyOnM8Cz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2022

Atlanta has revamped the majority of the roster since 2021. Third-year center Matt Hennessy is set to start in place of Mack for the second straight season.

Story continues

The Falcons announced on Wednesday night that they are bringing back their red helmets for their Week 6 matchup against the 49ers.

Related

Fans celebrate as Falcons bring back red helmets Falcons to sign former Titans WR Cameron Batson Did the Falcons get better or worse over the 2022 offseason?

List