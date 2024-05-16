Advertisement

Ex-Falcons CB Tre Flowers signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

matt urben
·1 min read

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, former Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flowers, 28, spent the 2023 season in Atlanta, appearing in all 17 games and making three starts.

The Falcons have signed a handful of defensive backs in free agency, including Kevin King, Antonio Hamilton, and Anthony Johnson, so it’s no surprise to see Flowers sign elsewhere.

After losing Jeff Okudah in free agency, many thought the team would select a cornerback early in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Falcons didn’t add a single defensive back in their eight-player draft class.

Look for second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III to play a bigger role and potentially start opposite A.J. Terrell this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire