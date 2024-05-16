Ex-Falcons CB Tre Flowers signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, former Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flowers, 28, spent the 2023 season in Atlanta, appearing in all 17 games and making three starts.

The Falcons have signed a handful of defensive backs in free agency, including Kevin King, Antonio Hamilton, and Anthony Johnson, so it’s no surprise to see Flowers sign elsewhere.

The Jaguars have signed veteran S Terrell Edmunds, DB Tre Flowers and LB Ty Summers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2024

After losing Jeff Okudah in free agency, many thought the team would select a cornerback early in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Falcons didn’t add a single defensive back in their eight-player draft class.

Look for second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III to play a bigger role and potentially start opposite A.J. Terrell this season.

