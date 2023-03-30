Ex-Falcons CB Rashad Fenton signs with the Cardinals

After suffering a barrage of injuries at the cornerback position last season, the Atlanta Falcons made a trade for Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Atlanta sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for Fenton, who didn’t exactly thrive in his new home following the trade. The former sixth-round pick appeared in just two games for the Falcons last season, making one start.

Fenton, 26, has officially found a new team, signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The Cardinals have signed former Chiefs and Falcons CB Rashad Fenton. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2023

Atlanta has addressed its secondary in free agency by signing safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback Mike Hughes. Plus, it’s looking more and more like the team could select a defensive back in the 2023 NFL draft next month.

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo are all potential targets for the Falcons at cornerback.

Related

Falcons ranked near the bottom in ESPN's new power rankings 10 potential WR targets for the Falcons in 2023 NFL draft CBS Sports predicts the Falcons' win total in 2023 Falcons Twitter reacts to Calais Campbell signing Falcons owner Arthur Blank comments on QB Lamar Jackson Falcons post-free agency starting lineup projection

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire