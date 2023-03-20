Ex-Falcons CB Mike Ford signs one-year deal with Browns

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons brought back Cornell Armstrong on a one-year deal, but the team is losing another cornerback in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, CB Mike Ford has agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

#Falcons CB Mike Ford, a special teams ace, is signing with the #Browns on a 1-year deal worth up to $2.25M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2023

Ford signed with Atlanta last offseason and provided solid value when the team was decimated by injuries at the cornerback position. Playing primarily in the slot, Ford earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.1 and a tackling grade of 79.9 last season.

Atlanta lost nickel CB Isaiah Oliver to the 49ers but the team reportedly met with free-agent Mike Hughes over the weekend. The Falcons already landed safety Jessie Bates III on the opening day of the legal tampering period.

Stay up to date with each signing using our Falcons free agency tracker and make sure to check out our latest seven-round mock draft.

Related

Projecting the Falcons' starting lineups after latest signings Falcons signing WR Mack Hollins to one-year deal Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up Falcons bringing back CB Cornell Armstrong on one-year deal Watch: Highlights of new Falcons safety Jessie Bates III Falcons to meet with free-agent CB Mike Hughes 2023 NFL free agency: 20 best remaining options for the Falcons

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire