Ex-Falcons CB Mike Ford signs one-year deal with Browns

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons brought back Cornell Armstrong on a one-year deal, but the team is losing another cornerback in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, CB Mike Ford has agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Ford signed with Atlanta last offseason and provided solid value when the team was decimated by injuries at the cornerback position. Playing primarily in the slot, Ford earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.1 and a tackling grade of 79.9 last season.

Atlanta lost nickel CB Isaiah Oliver to the 49ers but the team reportedly met with free-agent Mike Hughes over the weekend. The Falcons already landed safety Jessie Bates III on the opening day of the legal tampering period.

Stay up to date with each signing using our Falcons free agency tracker and make sure to check out our latest seven-round mock draft.

Related

Projecting the Falcons' starting lineups after latest signings

Falcons signing WR Mack Hollins to one-year deal

Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up

Falcons bringing back CB Cornell Armstrong on one-year deal

Watch: Highlights of new Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

Falcons to meet with free-agent CB Mike Hughes

2023 NFL free agency: 20 best remaining options for the Falcons

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories