Ex-Falcons assistant coach in critical condition after bike accident

Deen Worley
·1 min read
The NFL community is sending their warmest regards to former Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp. The current Jets assistant head coach was hospitalized over the weekend after being struck by a motorist while on his bicycle.

Knapp’s family released a statement on the incident Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Since joining the NFL as a coach in 1997, Knapp has spent time with seven NFL teams, including a total of six seasons with the Falcons in two separate stints. While under Jim Mora Jr’s leadership from 2004-2006, Knapp served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Knapp returned to Atlanta in 2018 to serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

In January of 2021, Knapp was brought in by Jets head coach Robert Saleh to be New York’s passing game coordinator.

