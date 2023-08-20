Ex-F1 team boss delivers ‘maximum potential’ warning to Red Bull rivals

Credit: Alamy

F1 teams have been warned that Red Bull have yet to hit their “maximum potential” despite boasting a healthy lead in both Championships.

As F1 prepares to return from its summer shutdown, the destination of both titles seems all but mathematically confirmed with Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominating at the top of the table.

While their rivals rush to catch up, one former boss has warned the rest of the grid that we still do not yet know the maximum potential of Red Bull.

Miardi warns Red Bull are not yet at the peak of their powers

Gian Carlo Minardi spent 30 years in F1 from the mid 80s to early 2000s and during that time will have seen plenty of dominant teams rise and fall.

While he is now on the sidelines having sold the team to Paul Stoddart in 2001, who then sold it to Red Bull in 2005, Minardi still keeps a keen interest and has been commenting on the recent form of the Milton Keynes outfit.

“I think the other F1 drivers can only start counting how many times the taillight of Max Verstappen ‘s car flashes,” he told RacingNews365.com. “I don’t see much change at the front, I actually don’t see any opportunities for the others to beat Verstappen and Red Bull this season. The team is really good and it will be difficult enough for the other teams to close the gap in the coming years.

“You don’t just come up with something in Formula 1, it always goes step by step. That is the only way to make progress. It is a long road that you have to walk to perform well in Formula 1 and that is something that people often don’t realise, that’s why it’s difficult to predict where the teams will be next year compared to Red Bull.

“Let’s hope they can get closer but for now we actually still don’t know the maximum potential of Red Bull.”

It is not just Red Bull that Minardi has an interest in either with his former team having morphed into Toro Rosso and now AlphaTauri. But Red Bull’s sister outfit is expected to have another name change next year along with rumours they may relocate to the UK in a bid to improve results.

“A lot has changed in the team recently, and major changes are also coming in the management,” Minardi said. “I hope that these changes will ensure that they can show their maximum potential in the coming years. After all, it is a team that has enormous possibilities at a technical level and they have to come out.

“Unfortunately, that will not happen this year. When a new sponsor comes, it always brings changes in Formula 1 and that is good in this case unpack.

“I think the team will also remain based in Italy, because that’s where most of the people of the team are working. I don’t see it just happening that they all leave for Great Britain, at the moment I think there are more than 500 people working in Faenza so let’s hope they stay in Italy. It wouldn’t make sense to move the whole team to Britain.”

