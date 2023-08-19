Ex-exec reveals Islanders pursued trade for Sharks' Marleau 1997 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Can you imagine Patrick Marleau on the New York Islanders?

It could’ve happened if the Islanders had their way, according to their then-assistant general manager Mike Santos.

Going into the 1997 Draft, the San Jose Sharks had the No. 2 pick, while the Islanders had the No. 4 and 5 selections.

Joe Thornton and Marleau were the consensus one-two picks that year.

“We were trying to find a way to move around to see if we could somehow snag Marleau,” Santos revealed on a recent episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast. “We couldn’t get it done. I’m sure we were one of many teams to try to get into that spot.

The Boston Bruins took Thornton No. 1, the San Jose Sharks followed with Marleau, the Los Angeles Kings selected Olli Jokinen, and the Islanders went with Roberto Luongo and Eric Brewer.

For all things San Jose Sharks, listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.