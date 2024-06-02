Ex-Everton star Campbell 'very unwell' in hospital

Campbell has worked as a media pundit since ending his playing career, which spanned from 1988 to 2007 [Getty Images]

Everton have sent a "get well soon" message to their former striker Kevin Campbell who is "very unwell" in hospital.

The Merseyside club said the 54-year-old, who began his career at Arsenal, became ill last week.

"Not just a great footballer but an incredible person, Kevin is, and always has been, a fighter and we wish him and his family well at this challenging time. Sending all our love," Everton said in a statement posted on X.

Campbell came through Arsenal's youth ranks, making his debut in 1988, and after loan stints at Leyton Orient and Leicester City, was a member of Arsenal's league title-winning squad in 1990–91.

He helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

After spells with Nottingham Forest and Turkish side Trabzonspor, Campbell joined Everton on loan in March 1999, scoring nine goals in their final eight Premier League games to help the Toffees avoid relegation.

Campbell then made a permanent move to Everton that summer and spent more than five seasons with the Toffees.

He ended his career with spells at West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, scoring a career total of 148 goals from 542 appearances, and has since worked as a media pundit.