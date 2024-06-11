Ex-England wing May to join French D2 side Angouleme

Jonny May played his final Gloucester game at Kingsholm against Newcastle in May [Getty Images]

Former England winger Jonny May is to join French second division side Soyaux Angouleme on a two-year deal, starting next season.

May left his hometown club, Gloucester, at the end of this season, having made 191 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, scoring 73 tries across two spells.

He retired from international duty after the 2023 World Cup in France and is England's second-highest try-scorer of all time behind Rory Underwood, with 36 in 78 Tests.

“I don't think I've ever been more excited about signing a contract than this time with SA XV," May told Angouleme's website.

He added: "I'm 110% committed to giving my best rugby to this team. More than that I really want to buy into the culture of the town and the club, make friends and memories, and make Angouleme a special place for me and my family."

The Charente-based club finished 12th in France's second tier, the Pro D2, this season.

May, 34, follows another England international, Maurice Colclough, in playing for Angouleme after the lock-forward did so between 1975 and 1987.

The wing joins a number of Premiership players joining French sides at the end of 2023-24, including Northampton duo Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, Saracens captain Owen Farrell, and Sale centre Manu Tuilagi.