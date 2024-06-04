Ex-England star Heskey to pay £200k over unpaid tax

Heskey represented England as well as clubs including Liverpool, Leicester City and Aston Villa in his career [Getty]

Former footballer Emile Heskey has been ordered to pay costs to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) following a legal battle over an unpaid £1.637m tax bill.

A specialist costs judge has ruled Heskey must pay £194,794.42 in legal fees.

HMRC took legal action against the former England striker in 2017 over unpaid taxes and a trial was due to take place at the High Court in November 2019.

But this did not take place after Heskey, 46, admitted liability for the debt.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, specialist costs judge Mark Whalan said the sum was "reasonable and proportionate" in the "complex" case.

Barrister Daniel Laking, for HMRC, told the court that proceedings were launched against Heskey over 15 penalty notices issued to him from 2005.

Heskey, who played for teams including Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City and Aston Villa in his club career, did not attend the hearing and was not represented.

The figure he must now pay does not include interest, meaning he may need to pay more than the sum ordered.

