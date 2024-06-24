Ex-England hooker Webber to join Saracens as coach

Rob Webber spent three years at Jersey before moving to Chicago [Getty Images]

Former England hooker Rob Webber is to join Saracens' coaching staff.

Webber, 37, was head coach of Jersey Reds until the club went out of business last year and he has since been working in the United States as forwards coach at Major League Rugby outfit Chicago Hounds.

Later this summer he will take up a role as Sarries' assistant forwards and transitions coach.

“I am delighted to be joining Saracens, a club I have admired for a long time," said Webber.

"I would like to thank Chicago Hounds, who gave me a fantastic opportunity after the demise of Jersey Reds.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chicago and the MLR but the opportunity to come back to the Premiership is one I could not turn down.”

Webber had spells at Wasps, Bath and Sale as a player and won 16 caps for England between 2012 and 2015.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Rob is a bright, ambitious young coach and we look forward to him becoming part of the team.

"Everyone who has been coached by or worked alongside Rob in the last few years has been incredibly complimentary, not only about his attention to detail but also his people skills.”