Ex-Eagles TE Zach Ertz shows off new Cardinals leadership role

Zach Ertz wasted no time endearing himself to the Arizona Cardinals fanbase in his first week with a new NFL team.

The Eagles great played his first snaps in colors other than midnight green on Sunday, and incredibly he caught the longest touchdown of his nine-year career. The Cardinals rolled to a monster win over the Texans, and Ertz's new team is undefeated through seven weeks.

For a guy who meant so much to the Eagles fanbase and so clearly didn't want to leave Philly, it was awesome to see him immediately make an impact on the field.

But it wasn't just on-the-field production that Ertz brought on Sunday.

After the game, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury handed out game balls to multiple players, and the first one went to Ertz.

And then, as Kingsbury wrapped up and the team gathered in the locker room to break it down, Ertz - the guy with one career game as an Arizona Cardinal under his belt - was the player chosen to give a quick wrap-up speech.

You can listen to Ertz's mini-speech at the end of this clip:

🗣 That's a good job handling our business.



Coach Kingsbury gave out game balls to Zach Ertz, Markus Golden, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/3qNiWpaCTO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2021

And here's the quote:

"Hey, great team win, men. Let's get our mind right for Thursday, and we've got to dominate these boys. Let's go. Family on three, 1-2-3 family!"

Short and sweet, right to the point. Just a perfect postgame huddle shout.

For a guy who was so petrified of the media and saying the right things when he arrived in Philly as a rookie, it's extremely cool to see him immediately embrace a leadership role in Arizona and totally thrive.

Ertz is the kind of guy every single team would love to have in the locker room.

The only thing: it's a little strange to hear Ertz say "family" about a team other than the Eagles. Still getting used to that part.

But it's his new family, and No. 86 is off to a great start out in the southwest.

