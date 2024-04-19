Ex-Eagles stars in action at Palace Aid 2024

[Getty Images]

Andrew Johnson and Wayne Routledge will be among the former Crystal Palace players in action at Palace Aid 2024, which is raising funds to help end youth violence in south London.

Profits from the match at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 25 May will be divided between Power The Fight, a charity dedicated to aiding young people impacted by violence, and the Palace For Life Foundation, the Premier League club's official charity.

Ex-England striker Johnson and comedian Doc Brown will captain the two sides. Other former Palace players, comedians Mo Gilligan and Chloe Petts, plus several stars from BBC show The Traitors, will also be taking part.