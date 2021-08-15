Ex-Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks signing with 49ers after jail sentence

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home.

Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:

The #49ers are making a key addition, as former #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks is signing a deal with SF, source said. Kendricks visited the Niners this week and now is set to join a former rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2021

Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one game with Washington last season, and before that spent two seasons with another NFC West team, playing in 18 games with the Seahawks. He was an Eagle from 2012 to 2017, after the Eagles drafted him in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service last month after he pleaded guilty to insider trading. He pleaded guilty in 2018 but his sentencing was repeatedly pushed back. Kendricks' agent told media outlets that Kendricks spent July 22 in jail.

Kendricks also paid a $100,000 fine.

At one point a key piece of the Eagles' defense, Kendricks has recorded 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 12 tackles for loss in 19 games since he left Philadelphia. His last start came on Dec. 29, 2019.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube