Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson interviewing with Vikings, Broncos: report

Pederson adds two more intriguing HC interviews: report

Ex-Eagles head coach and Super Bowl LII champion Doug Pederson was one of the first names to emerge as a candidate for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy, and he's already met with Jacksonville about the position. On Monday, just hours after the Bears parted ways with Matt Nagy, Pederson was reported to have an interview upcoming with Chicago.

And now comes news Tuesday that Pederson will reportedly add two more coaching vacancies to his interview circuit.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora is reporting that Pederson will interview with both the Vikings and the Broncos for their head coach openings:

Doug Pederson is scheduling interview with Bears and will end up interviewing with the Vikings and Broncos as well. Already met with Jacksonville — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 11, 2022

It's not much of a surprise that Pederson is casting a wide net in his attempt to return to the NFL's head coaching ranks. As football people like to say, there are only 32 of these jobs and they're among the most coveted positions in all of pro sports. I'd imagine Pederson should have a good shot at landing a job before all's said and done.

As for these two openings in particular? I like both of them for Pederson, a pair of teams that had middling years in 2021 but are in no way headed in the wrong direction.

Minnesota is a good roster handcuffed by a mediocre quarterback. The idea of giving Pederson a different guy under center and letting him go to work with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in the passing game, plus the uber-weapon that is Dalvin Cook in the backfield, is extremely exciting.

Next year is the final year of Kirk Cousins' pricey deal; as long as Pederson makes it clear in his interview that he's not totally sold on Cousins but will give it a go in 2022, that's a great opening.

Denver is also a great option, another roster full of talented players. The Broncos have long been trying to court Aaron Rodgers, and whether or not John Elway is able to sway Rodgers to leave Green Bay and head to the Rocky Mountains, the Broncos present a high-upside future. They, like Minnesota, are loaded with weapons in the passing game - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick comprise one of the stronger Top 3 WR corps in the league - and Javonte Williams was a revelation as a cheap pass-catching running back option.

Teddy Bridgewater comes off the books this offseason, so the Broncos can either make a push for a veteran QB in a trade or draft someone they think could be the next face of the franchise. Pederson certainly has a reputation for making the most of the quarterbacks he's given.

All I really want for Pederson is to avoid Jacksonville. Life is too short to coach the Jaguars.