Ex-Duke CB Leonard Johnson visiting Giants

The New York Giants will have several free agents in for a visit on Monday including former Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson.

Aaron Wilson was the first to report news of Johnson’s visit.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Johnson tore his ACL while training for the 2022 NFL draft and subsequently went undrafted. Prior to that, the Duke standout was viewed as a potential seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent signing.

Before his injury, Johnson put up solid but unspectacular numbers at the Duke Pro Day:

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 194

Hand: 8 4/8

Arm: 31 1/8

Wingspan: 75 4/8

Bench Press: 12

Vertical Jump: 33.0

Broad Jump: 10.5

40-Yard Dash: 4.54

Short Shuttle: 4.27

L Drill: 6.87

Johnson has had a positive recovery from his torn ACL and should be ready to play come training camp.

The Giants are likely a fan of Johnson’s versatility. He can play multiple spots in the second and is viewed as a solid developmental talent.

