Ex-Dortmund coach Hitzfeld declines Champions League final invitation

Ottmar Hitzfeld, who coached Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League title in 1997, has declined an invitation to attend the team's latest final in the elite event on Saturday against Real Madrid at Wembley.

Hitzfeld, 75, told dpa that Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke "invited me to London but it would have been too much for me.

"I didn't want the whole stress of travelling. I would have considered it if it had been in Munich. But I prefer to stay at home. I will enjoy it in front of the TV," he said.

Dortmund won the 1997 final 3-1 against Juventus in Munich. Hitzfeld also won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001. He coached the two teams to seven Bundesliga titles and won three German Cups with Bayern.