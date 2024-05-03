Ex-Dolphins receiver Chase Claypool joins Bills on 1-year deal

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract Friday.

Claypool, 25, began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-round pick in 2020. As a rookie, he scored 10 touchdowns in his first 10 games before production tailed off late in the year.

In 2022, the Chicago Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he caught only 18 passes in 10 games with the team before he was traded to the Dolphins in October 2023 for a swap of late-round picks. In nine games in Miami, he caught four passes for 26 yards.

Next year in the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears own the Dolphins’ sixth-round pick and Miami owns Chicago’s seventh-rounder, per the terms of the 2023 trade.

While terms of Claypool’s contract with the Bills aren’t yet known, the Dolphins aren’t eligible to receive a compensatory pick for his departure as the deadline for free agency to factor into the formula passed earlier this week.

Earlier this offseason, the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and allowed Gabe Davis to walk in free agency. Buffalo drafted Florida State’s Keon Coleman in the second round and other receivers on the roster include Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins.

