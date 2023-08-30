Ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin signing with Vikings; Armstead still targets Week 1 return

MIAMI GARDENS — Former Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin will be reuniting with Brian Flores, his first coach in Miami.

Gaskin, who was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to an initial 53-man active roster, is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a league source.

Flores, who coached Miami from 2019 to 2021, is defensive coordinator in Minnesota.

Gaskin ran for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns on 361 rushing attempts over his four-year career in Miami. He also had 101 receptions for 701 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Gaskin, a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Washington, led the Dolphins in rushing in 2020 and 2021, but in the first year under coach Mike McDaniel last season, he was limited to just 10 carries for 26 yards.

He was competing for a roster spot in Miami this training camp, but behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie third-round pick De’Von Achane. The Dolphins kept Salvon Ahmed and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks on the active roster.

Vested veterans with four or more years of NFL service, like Gaskin, can sign with any team upon their release on cut-down day Tuesday. Players with less experience were waived and go through waiver claims before they could sign, potentially with the team that cut them either for a roster spot that opens or on the practice squad.

Armstead updates

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead continues to eye the regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers as his targeted return from his lower left leg injury suffered in an Aug. 17 joint practice with the Houston Texans, he told NFL Network on Wednesday morning.

Armstead also answered for the Dolphins pursuing running backs Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor this preseason.

“We’re all about bringing in great players, for sure,” said Armstead, while reiterating the Dolphins are confident in their current running back room. “If there’s great players out there that can come help our team, I don’t think anyone will be opposed to that.”

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said Tuesday afternoon that he’s “feeling good” in recovery from a midsection injury suffered in a joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons early in the month. He also expects to play in Week 1.

This story will be updated.