Ex-Dodger Greinke stands in way of L.A. sweep of Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- Zack Greinke left Los Angeles for a big payday in the desert. Now Arizona wants the ex-Dodger to prove his worth.

The Diamondbacks are in dire need of a strong performance from the 17-game winner to help prevent Los Angeles from sweeping them out of their National League Division Series.

Greinke will be on the mound when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Monday night after the Dodgers raked Diamondbacks pitching to take the first two games in Los Angeles.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said there's no one he'd rather have there.

''He's fearless. He's on the attack. He understands strengths and limitations,'' Lovullo said at his Sunday news conference. ''So I feel like because he's been our guy all year long and because I know what I know about him, I couldn't think of a better guy to go out and execute tomorrow.''

The Dodgers counter with Yu Darvish (10-12, 3.86 ERA), a trade deadline acquisition from Texas.

Darvish made nine starts for Los Angeles, going 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA. The 6-foot-5 Japanese right-hander was at his best at the end, going 2-0 in his final three regular-season starts, giving up just one run in 19 1/3 innings.

''When he's on, he's really good,'' Lovullo said. ''When he's not, he's beatable.''

Darvish's second start after the trade was at Arizona, where he went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits and striking out 10 to get the win in an 8-6 Dodger victory.

He has changed his mechanics since arriving in Los Angeles.

''I think it will benefit me because they haven't seen me pitch the way I do now,'' Darvish said after the team arrived Sunday night. ''How I pitch is different.''

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how good Arizona can be at home.

''They kind of swarm you,'' he said. ''Momentum starts going their way and they get really aggressive. They're tough.''