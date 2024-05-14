Ex-Diamond ‘Dog Roman Angelo promoted from Rawhide to Hops

(KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State baseball pitcher Roman Angelo has been promoted within the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. Angelo is moving up from the Visalia Rawhide to the Hillsboro Hops.

In 25 innings for the Rawhide, Angelo struck out 40 batters while only allowing 11 runs. The Former Bulldog leaves Visalia with a .360 ERA.

