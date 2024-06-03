Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland has Edmonton Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Five years after he left the Detroit Red Wings, Ken Holland is back in the Stanley Cup Finals with his new team.

The Edmonton Oilers advanced in a six-game victory over the Dallas Stars — whose general manager also has strong ties to the Wings — to meet the Florida Panthers for the NHL's ultimate prize, beginning Saturday.

Holland was GM of the Wings from July 18, 1997 — about a month after the Wings won the Cup that year — until April 19, 2019, when he moved into an advisory role with the Wings the same day Steve Yzerman was named GM.

Two weeks later, Holland took the GM job with the Oilers, for five years at $5 million annually. That was all the time it took Holland, now 68, to realize he wasn't yet ready to take a backseat. "I was itchy," he said at the time.

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland in the media room before a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It was Holland's first game against the Red Wings since leaving the franchise in April 2019.

While Yzerman took over a team mired in a rebuild, Holland landed with a team on the upswing. The Oilers already boasted Connor McDavid (first overall pick, 2015) and Leon Draisaitl (third overall pick, 2014), two of the game's most dynamic players. (Holland is not the first to land such a boondoggle: When Yzerman was named GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010, the Bolts already boasted superstar center Steven Stamkos, the first overall pick in 2008, and superstar defenseman Victor Hedman, the second overall pick in 2009.)

Detroit Red Wings prospect spotlight: How soon will Marco Kasper make impact in NHL?

McDavid leads the playoff scoring race with 31 points; Draisaitl is second with 28 points. In third place – again, this is the NHL, not just the Oilers – is Edmonton's Evan Bouchard, with 27 points. (Bouchard, a 6 foot 3 defenseman who shoots right, was who the Wings had atop their draft list in 2019, until Filip Zadina became available at sixth overall.)

Holland's moves included signing Zach Hyman, who leads the NHL with 14 playoff goals, and taking chances by bringing in aging veterans including Duncan Keith (he retired two years ago and now works as a player development consultant for the team) and Corey Perry and Evander Kane. Holland also acquired Mattias Ekholm, who has seven points in the playoffs.

The Oilers got off to a rough start this season, which led to Holland firing Jay Woodcroft (who used to be the video coach in Detroit). The Oilers rebounded, and rose to finish second in the Pacific Division. Goaltending isn't the team's strength – Holland's signing of Jack Campbell hasn't led to the success expected, as the Port Huron native struggled so much he was demoted to the minors last fall.

But the Oilers have the star power to amend for not having a superstar goaltender, and played so well defensively that the Stars (managed by former Wings assistant GM Jim Nill) scored only two goals total over the final two games of the series.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland back in Stanley Cup Final