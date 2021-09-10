Ex-Detroit Piston Blake Griffin talks exit from Detroit, and yes the dunking rumors

In the latest edition of NBA-vet JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three", former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was the featured guest.

While having a candid conversation about his final days with the Pistons and his move to the Brooklyn Nets in February, Griffin addressed the social media rumors that he might've not been giving it his all entirely with the Pistons.

"It bothered me," Griffin said. "Because the stat was, he hadn't dunked in 400-something days...sure."

Griffin and Redick laughed and pointed out that the Pistons weren't in the NBA's Orlando-based bubble for the 2020 regular season and playoffs. When Griffin returned to the floor in the 2020-21 season, he didn't dunk in 19 games before leaving Detroit. Although Griffin laughed it off, it was clearly irritating having to hear some narrative that gathered steam via social media.

