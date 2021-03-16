Ex-Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones headed to Jacksonville Jaguars for Darrell Bevell reunion

Marvin Jones' second foray into free agency did not last long.

Jones, the Detroit Lions' leading receiver last season with 76 catches and 978 yards, agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Jones is the second Lions receiver to agree to a free agent deal with the Jaguars this week. Jamal Agnew, who switched from cornerback to receiver last season and handled kick and punt returns the past four years in Detroit, agreed to a three-year deal with Jacksonville on Monday.

Marvin Jones Jr. (11) of the Detroit Lions catches a 25-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field on Dec. 6, 2020 in Chicago.

Former Lions offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell joined the Jaguars as offensive coordinator in January.

Jones said in December he was looking forward to free agency and wanted to play for a contender, but would not rule out any potential suitors.

The Jaguars went an NFL-worst 1-15 last year, but have a promising future with expected No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

A favorite target of Matthew Stafford since he signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2016, Jones caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards during his time in Detroit.

He missed chunks of the 2018-19 seasons with knee and ankle injuries, but was one of the rare free agents who played out his entire five-year contract.

The Lions signed Tyrell Williams to a one-year deal last week, but still have a gaping hole at receiver. Along with Jones and Agnew, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and Mohamed Sanu are free to sign with new teams at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Jones, Agnew, Golladay, Amendola and Sanu accounted for nearly 50% of the Lions' receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

