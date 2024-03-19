Ex-Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara retires from NFL, heart 'forever with ... city of Detroit'

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is retiring from football.

"After some introspection and meditation I have decided to step away from the NFL," Okwara announced Tuesday on Instagram. "The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the greater of 18 years, 8 of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level. 4 of those with my brother ♥️ The experiences, friendships, and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches, and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives!"

Okwara, an unrestricted free agent, had two sacks in 16 games last season after missing most of the 2021-22 seasons with injuries.

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara during warmups before the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The 28-year-old led the Lions with 10 sacks in 2020, but tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth game of the 2021 season and underwent a second surgery during his rehab.

He played mostly as a rotational pass rusher last season, when he had some of his best games late in the season.

"I’m happy for that player," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said in January. "I think he’s feeling much better from the injury. And listen, everybody’s different and they talk about that Achilles injury, sometimes it takes you a year, maybe a year and a half to really get over that and get moving."

Okwara started his NFL career as an undrafted rookie with the New York Giants in 2016. The Lions claimed him off waivers two years later, and Okwara spent the past six seasons in Detroit, where he played with his brother, Julian, in 2020-23

He had 24 sacks in 70 games as a Lion.

"THANK YOU for giving this young kid a chance 6 years ago after coming into the league as a Free Agent," Okwara wrote to the Lions on Instagram. "My heart is forever with you and the city of Detroit.

"I am excited for what’s next as I navigate this crazy transition away from the game."

