Ex-Detroit Lions players react to Matt Patricia's firing: 'Best news I've heard all year'

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
You can expect a bunch of these social media posts now that Matt Patricia is out as Detroit Lions coach.

Patricia rubbed much of the locker room the wrong way throughout his tenure in Detroit, but especially in 2018. Here's a sampling of what former players said on social media today:

DT A'Shawn Robinson, now with the Los Angeles Rams

CB Darius Slay, now with the Philadelphia Eagles

Robinson, responding to Slay

Ex-QB Dan Orlovsky, now on ESPN

LB Stephen Tulloch, retired

Many fans' reactions were just as pointed:

