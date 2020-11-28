Ex-Detroit Lions players react to Matt Patricia's firing: 'Best news I've heard all year'

You can expect a bunch of these social media posts now that Matt Patricia is out as Detroit Lions coach.

Patricia rubbed much of the locker room the wrong way throughout his tenure in Detroit, but especially in 2018. Here's a sampling of what former players said on social media today:

DT A'Shawn Robinson, now with the Los Angeles Rams

Haha told me you’ll take my career away from me but I guess they have other plans for you 😂😂 — AshawnRobinson (@AshawnRobinson) November 28, 2020

CB Darius Slay, now with the Philadelphia Eagles

👀 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 28, 2020

Robinson, responding to Slay

You get what you deserve https://t.co/uh2yMBEzlZ — AshawnRobinson (@AshawnRobinson) November 28, 2020

Ex-QB Dan Orlovsky, now on ESPN

Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from Stafford. It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players position as well. It didn’t work out— — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 28, 2020

LB Stephen Tulloch, retired

Many fans' reactions were just as pointed:

I will be the first person to admit I was wrong because back then I was fully on board with Patricia and was excited to have him here. I'm so glad he's gone though. Quinn too. — 🍁Anthony Sanders🦃 (@the_colonel93) November 28, 2020

Patricia never deserved the job to begin with https://t.co/cR4Q641yrL — Call Me Ishmael (@black_ishmael) November 28, 2020

The amount of happiness that I am feeling now that Patricia is gone is off the charts. Now I feel like Bob Quinn should have been given a year or two with a coach not named Matt Patricia, but they came in together and they will leave together as well. — Zackary R. Boyer (1) (@Zackary_R_Boyer) November 28, 2020

Not defending Quinn or Patricia, but all of this has happened before, and all of it will happen again. I'm convinced the Ford family does not know how to win, or they don't want to. #DetroitLions #GroundhogDay https://t.co/Zw52TRxINT pic.twitter.com/j2nvS0az74 — Kevin Paul (@IamKevinPaul) November 28, 2020

Is Matt Patricia’s pencil okay???!!! — George Costanza (@costanza237) November 28, 2020

