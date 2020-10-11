Ex-Detroit Lions exec Larry Lee helps make NFL more inclusive with Fritz Pollard Alliance

It took almost 30 years, but Larry Lee and Rod Graves finally got their wish.

As division rivals in the early 1990s, Lee, a front office executive with the Detroit Lions, and Graves, a budding scout with the Chicago Bears, talked often about working together one day.

Lee’s contract prevented that from happening in Chicago, and over the next two decades, as Graves moved from the Arizona Cardinals, to the New York Jets, to the league office, the opportunity never quite materialized.

Lee was largely out of football for a long stretch of time, building a business and music career after he was fired in the Matt Millen purge of 2001, but he and Graves stayed in frequent contact, “solving life issues, unofficially, away from football,” and holding out hope that their dream would one day come true.

When Graves took over as executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a job Lee also interviewed for, he found a kindred spirit in his old friend, and this summer brought Lee into the small but important organization that should help shape the NFL’s future.

For both men, working for the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in hiring across the league, is a deeply personnel endeavor.

Graves’ father, Jackie, was one of the NFL’s first African-American scouts. He worked for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1960s and ‘70s, scouring Black colleges for talent, and though he eventually ascended to the role of assistant director of player personnel, had few opportunities for advancement.

Lee played eight NFL seasons as a backup offensive lineman and parlayed that into a nine-year front office career with the Lions.

He was considered a locker room leader as a player, despite starting just 25 career games, and an astute businessman. He and teammate Mark Nichols started their own limousine company as players and built a client list that included Aretha Franklin and Lions executives Russ Thomas and Chuck Schmidt.

In the front office, Lee rose from player development assistant to vice president of football administration. He was one of Barry Sanders’ closest confidants in the organization, and helped negotiate contracts and scout talent.

But after he was let go in 2001, Lee never landed another full-time job in the NFL, and part of his mission with the Fritz Pollard Alliance is to make sure other minority coaches and executives don’t go through what he did.

“There are some exceptions to the rules, but it seems like a lot of times African-Americans, we’re almost like one-and-dones,” Lee said. “There’s been some exceptions, like (former Lions GM) Martin Mayhew has gotten a couple opportunities. Kevin Warren has gotten a few opportunities. Rod has gotten a few opportunities. But for the most part, we don’t get the second and third chances that our counterparts get, our white counterparts get. So personally, Fritz Pollard is very meaningful to me cause I’ve lived the plight that I’m fighting for now. I’ve lived it.”

