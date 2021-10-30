Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from of Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.

Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.

While acknowledging that MSU has basically owned Michigan since Lewan attended (his team's went 1-4 vs. the Spartans) the big man called East Lansing a "podunk" town and tweeted the Wolverines would win "by a billion."

Just gonna leave this here and let Twitter go up in flames.. @UMichFootball by a billion



pic.twitter.com/oUO0ILvVOu — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 29, 2021

Instead of a billion, the 33 points Michigan actually ended up with weren't enough to overcome MSU's 37.

Lewan wasn't the only one with fiery mentions and tweets. Relive all the best agony and excitement Twitter has to offer:

At least Lewan knew what time it was.

I deserve what’s about to happen to my Twitter mentions.. go blue — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 30, 2021

Y’all can at least say “fire Harbaugh” like y’all do every year — Duncan Pinderhughes (@RecluseRome) October 30, 2021

When Kenneth Walker touches the ball pic.twitter.com/92JiQwvHgr — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 30, 2021

Lewan wasn't the only NFL'er with thoughts (even though TJ Lang is an EMU Eagle?)

Pack your shit Harbaugh. Get the hell out. 16 pt 2nd half lead and crumbled. See ya. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 30, 2021

Top 10 road game and Cade McNamara delivered the best performance I've seen a Michigan QB give in that situation maybe ever in my entire life. Hats off to QB1. — Pete (@Peter_Miner35) October 30, 2021

