Ex-Dallas Cowboys RB, NFL head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Dan Reeves, who played running back for the Dallas Cowboys and went on to coach multiple NFL teams has died at the age of 77.

Reeves died Saturday from complications of dementia.

“His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community,” the family said in a statement.

Reeves played for the Cowboys from 1965-72 after attending college at South Carolina.

He threw a halfback option pass for a touchdown to Lance Rentzel in the Ice Bowl on New Year’s Eve 1967.

Over 23 years as a head coach, Reeves had a record of 190-165-2. He was head coach of the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.