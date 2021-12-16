Ex-Cubs star Anthony Rizzo moves out of longtime Chicago home

'Bittersweet': Rizzo moves out of longtime Chicago home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Rizzo returned to Chicago over the weekend and closed one chapter from his decade-long stint with the Cubs.

Rizzo joined "The Compound" podcast with Ian Happ, Dakota Mekkes and Zack Short this week and said he and his wife Emily officially moved out of their longtime Chicago apartment.

"Bittersweet trip," Rizzo said. "Officially moved out, which was tough, leaving where we lived for seven years. Emily was there with me for six."

Rizzo was in his 10th season with the Cubs when they traded him to the Yankees at the deadline in July. He was the longest tenured Cubs player and the face of the franchise through its recent competitive window.

He's a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason and discussed his emotions taking one last look at his former home.

"Tried to hold it together," Rizzo said, "but as we were about to walk out of our apartment and it's all empty and we have the nice view there, I took a moment to soak it all in and enjoy the memories.

"It was all happy tears, if any."

We'll find out where Rizzo's career takes him next after MLB's lockout. Wherever he ends up, Rizzo provided Cubs fans plenty of memories over the last decade.

He made three All-Star teams, took home four Gold Glove Awards and passed Aramis Ramirez for sixth on the Cubs all-time home run list over the summer (242).

And, of course, he helped them break their century-long championship drought in 2016.

Happy tears, indeed.

