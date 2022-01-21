Ex-Cubs pitcher Sergio Mitre convicted of murdering infant

Ex-Cub Sergio Mitre convicted of murdering infant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs pitcher Sergio Mitre was convicted in Mexico this week for the murder of the 22-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

Mitre, who pitched for the Cubs from 2003-05, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the July 2020 attack.

According to a report from Mexican magazine Proceso, an autopsy revealed the infant died as a result of hypovolemic shock — severe loss of body fluid — and fracture in the base of the skull. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

El pelotero Sergio Mitre fue sentenciado a 50 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n por el feminicidio de InÃ©s, la bebÃ© de un aÃ±o y 10 meses de edad, hija de su expareja Liliana. https://t.co/CHZD0IHLnx — Proceso (@proceso) January 21, 2022

Mitre was previously accused of rape and domestic violence.

Mitre, a Los Angeles native, was drafted by the Cubs out of San Diego City College in the seventh round in 2001. He spent eight seasons in the big leagues in a career ending in 2011.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!