Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo: 'No regrets' over declining extension

Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said he has "no regrets" over turning down a contract extension from the club last year.

Rizzo, who recently re-signed with the Yankees, discussed those extension talks with the Cubs in an interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“It’s not like I’m sitting here saying I wish I had taken it,” Rizzo said. “If I play four to six more years, I’m going to make more money than I would doing that. When it’s all said and done, we’ll see. But as of now, no regrets.”

The Cubs offered Rizzo a four-year, $60 million extension and later a five-year, $70 million deal last spring, both of which he rejected. With the two sides far apart, he shut down talks heading into Opening Day.

The Cubs traded him to the Yankees at last summer's deadline. He signed a two-year, $32 million contract with New York last week.

From a club standpoint, Rizzo was never coming back to Chicago after he was traded. The first baseman, who always talked about wanting to stay with the Cubs his entire career, has also discussed how much he enjoyed his time with the Yankees.

That includes during a December appearance on Ian Happ's "The Compound" podcast, in which Rizzo also said he sold his Chicago apartment.

Additionally, Rizzo told Rosenthal winning was important to him wherever he chose to sign.

