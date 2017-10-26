Ex-Coyotes captain Shane Doan joins NHL hockey operations

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabre in Buffalo, N.Y. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is joining the NHLs hockey operations department. The league announced the hiring of Doan on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell says there isnt a set of responsibilities yet for Doan in his first post-playing job. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is joining the NHL's hockey operations department.

The league announced the hiring of Doan on Thursday. Senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell says there isn't a set of responsibilities yet for Doan in his first post-playing job.

The 41-year-old Doan played 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Coyotes franchise, serving as captain in his final 13. Campbell says Doan's recent experience brings another perspective and voice to the league office.

Doan, who wants to spend more time with his family, won't have to move from Arizona. Campbell expects Doan to watch games from home and assist in all aspects of the operations department, including dealing with players, coaches and executives.

