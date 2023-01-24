Ex-Cowboys DE Marcus Spears goes on Eagles rant ahead of NFC Championship Game

Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst.

It sounds insane, but trust me.

Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices in NFL analysis over the last few years and he's been extremely high on the Eagles all year long.

You might remember that Spears went on a tirade on ESPN earlier this season after the Eagles traded for Robert Quinn, a deal that seemed game-breaking at the time but hasn't actually been that fruitful. Still, Spears was bullish on the Eagles then and is still extremely bullish on them now.

On Tuesday morning Spears was asked for his updated thoughts on the Eagles as they're currently constructed, and he didn't hide his love for what Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni have created:

"I'm telling you right now: last Sunday, when I watched San Francisco and Dallas, I would've thought that San Francisco was the team that could go and beat Philly. But Philly is a much better team than the San Francisco 49ers. And look, that don't mean that [the Eagles are] gonna win the game. We all know that. But when you look at how Jalen Hurts operated - and remember, it's not just the Giants, it's 13 wins on the season by the way. This ain't just a one-game litmus test. They are damn near impossible to defend. And like I was saying about Dallas, they have people everywhere. Like, who are you gonna guard on this offense? They run the ball well, Jalen uses his legs well. You've got A.J. Brown outside who we know is a top five receiver in this league. DeVonta Smith, when you want to go over the top of A.J. Brown. Dallas Goedert in the middle of the field. The defense had 70 sacks on the season. [...] This team is the best team in the NFC."

If that doesn't make you feel like running up and down Broad Street until Sunday afternoon, I don't know what to tell you.

Spears saying the Eagles are "a much better team" than the Niners is pretty satisfying, and encouraging. And I think it's true. The Niners are clearly talented as hell, but I think the Eagles have more depth at key positions and I think that's going to make a difference in a head-to-head matchup.

The only position group where I think the Niners outright win is linebacker; otherwise it feels like a push or an Eagles advantage. You might say running back, but Miles Sanders has stepped up this year and the Eagles have three running backs I trust to show up in big spots. Christian McCaffery is incredible; the Eagles' RB room plus Jalen Hurts' running ability makes the Birds better on the ground.

I do think it'll be a close game, because the Niners are great. But like Marcus Spears said, this is a game the Eagles should win.