Ex-Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods visiting Colts

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is taking a free-agent visit with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Woods was waived by the Cowboys last week after their overhaul of the defensive line this offseason, which has featured six new additions to the unit.

The Colts are bringing him in for a visit, and the news was first reported by Luke Diamond of ForTheColture and confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Former Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods will be visiting the Colts on Monday. (Multiple sources tell #ForTheCOLTure) — Luke Diamond (@ForTheCOLTure) May 10, 2021

Former Dallas defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, waived last week, is visiting the Colts today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2021

Woods went undrafted in 2016 and wound up signing with the Tennessee Titans where he played one game. He missed the 2017 season due to injury and signed with the Cowboys during the 2018 season.

In his three seasons with the Cowboys, Woods played 39 games (32 starts) recording 83 tackles (33 solo), 2.5 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

The Colts have a pretty stout interior led by All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but Chris Ballard is always looking for new pieces to add to the room.

