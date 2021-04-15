Ex-Cowboys DE Aldon Smith agrees to deal with Seahawks

Aldon Smith received a chance to revive his career last season.

The former All-Pro pass rusher who was out of the league for more than four years will receive another go in 2021.

Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly disclose the deal.

Smith totaled five sacks, 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries while playing all 16 games in 2020. Against the Bengals, he returned a fumble recovery for a 78-yard touchdown. Smith played 73% of defensive snaps but seemed to lose the burst he showed in September. Smith terrorized Russell Wilson – now his teammate – for three sacks in Week 3. In his final 13 games, he recorded just one sack as the Cowboys defense unraveled.

The Cowboys indicated to Smith last month that they would not re-sign him after a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the conversation told USA TODAY Sports. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, however, said March 25 that Smith’s status with the team was “still fluid.”

“I personally haven’t moved on,” McCarthy told reporters at the Star. “I was in a conversation yesterday about Aldon, so we’ll see how that works out moving forward. When you look at our front…you really don’t want players that can do one thing. [We want] the variation of guys being able to play multiple techniques and have the length, and Aldon fits that. So we’re still talking there. But that’s where you’re able to be more game plan-specific and definitely starting with the run defense.

“That’s really my view of what I want, to make sure we have more position flexibility in our defensive front.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) picks up a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Joining Seattle in the NFC West, Smith returns to the division where he first showed his impact. After the 49ers drafted him in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2011 draft, Smith raced to 44 sacks in 50 games.

