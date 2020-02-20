Ex-Cowboy, Raider Darren McFadden pleads guilty to DWI after passing out in Whataburger drive-thru

Darren McFadden pled guilty to DWI. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Last year, former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was arrested after police say he passed out drunk in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Texas Whataburger.

On Friday, he was sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. TMZ reports that McFadden reached a plea deal with Dallas prosecutors last week.

Prosecutors initially charged McFadden with driving with a BAC of greater than or equal to .15. The legal limit in Texas is .08. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and faced up to two years in prison.

Resisting charge dropped

The resisting charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Police said that they were called to the Dallas-area Whataburger on Jan. 21, 2019 when employees found McFadden asleep at the wheel of his 2019 GMC Yukon shortly after midnight. McFadden resisted arrest, according to the police, and multiple windows in his car were broken in the process.

McFadden, 32, played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2008-17. A first-round pick of the Raiders in 2008, McFadden played seven seasons in Oakland before joining the Cowboys in 2015.

He finished his career in Dallas and hasn’t played since the 2017 season.

