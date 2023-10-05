Ex-Cowboy Daryl 'Moose' Johnston previews Week 5 vs. 49ers 'The Insiders'
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Daryl 'Moose' Johnston previews Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Cowboys vs. Niners is one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it came to a head 23 years ago when George Teague laid out Terrell Owens.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pats v. Cowboys game.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
Which players should we temper expectations for? Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk reveals whom she thinks will stumble in Week 5.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
No state does football quite like Texas, and the SEC has long coveted its massive television markets, its growing population, its Fortune 500 companies and, of course, its endless stream of top recruits.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Reyna, who hasn't played a minute of competitive soccer since June, is on the USMNT roster for October friendlies 10 months after a soap opera pulled his family and Berhalter's apart.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.