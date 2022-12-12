Ex-Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs with Cowboys

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Monday.

Hilton has been a free agent throughout the entire season since his contract expired with the Colts following the 2021 campaign. It wasn’t clear if he was going to join a team this season but a late-season addition for the stretch run was always possible.

Now, Hilton will play for only the second team in his career since being drafted by the Colts in 2012.

Throughout the offseason, we often heard that the Colts were leaving the door open for Hilton, but nothing ever came to fruition. Even with the need at depth wide receiver amid some injuries, the Colts didn’t make a big move to bring Hilton back.

Now, the Ghost will be joining one of the best offenses in the NFL while joining a wide receiver room that currently consists of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington and Noah Brown.

We’ll see what kind of impact Hilton can make, but this will give the veteran another chance to make some big plays in the playoffs.

