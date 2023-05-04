Ex-Colts S Rodney McLeod to sign with Browns

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Former Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per multiple reports.

McLeod stepped up for the Colts in a big way during the 2022 season. He played the third-most snaps of all defenders on that side of the ball and proved to be a true leader in a young secondary.

McLeod was dubbed one of the unsung heroes of the Colts’ roster during a tumultuous campaign in what may have been the best season of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, McLeod as the second-highest graded safety from Week 8 on. In 17 games (15 starts), McLeod recorded 96 tackles (59 solo), eight tackles for loss, eight passes defended and two interceptions.

The Colts will be rolling with a young safety room, but they learned plenty by watching McLeod each week during the 2022 season.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire