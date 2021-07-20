Ex-Colts OT Chaz Green signs with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Chaz Green to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Green worked in a reserve role and made just one start with the Colts in 2020. He committed three penalties on 210 offensive snaps (19%) and was credited with allowing four sacks and nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Colts opted to go elsewhere for depth on the offensive line this offseason, signing Julién Davenport and Sam Tevi during free agency. They brought back Will Holden as well before signing Eric Fisher to be the starter following the 2021 draft.

Green will be looking to fight for a roster spot with fellow former Colts draft pick Zach Banner, who is coming off of a torn ACL.