Ex-Colts OL Dennis Kelly signs with Eagles
Former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Wednesday.
Kelly spent the 2022 season as a depth piece in the offensive line but rarely saw significant playing time. He made three starts and played just 22% of the offensive snaps during his one season with the Colts.
All of his offensive snap totals came in four games played (Weeks 6-8 and Week 13).
Veteran OL Dennis Kelly is signing with the #Eagles, per source.
Kelly has 54 career starts, including 15 in his first stint with Philadelphia from 2012-2015.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023
Kelly was brought in last offseason as a veteran depth piece for the offensive tackles and even when the Colts dealt with struggles across the entire offensive line, he still didn’t get much run as a contributor.
The Colts themselves should be looking to add some offensive line depth with training camp set to start in less than a week.
