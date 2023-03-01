Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior offensive assistant.

Working again with fellow former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Brady landed a full-time role after joining the Eagles staff as a consultant in 2022.

Brady took on that role midway through the 2022 season after he was fired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator.

Former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has landed a full-time job on the Eagles' staff as a senior offensive assistant. He'd worked as a consultant for Philly late this season after being fired in Indianapolis in early November. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 28, 2023

Sirianni will be moving forward following the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs having to replace both of his coordinators. The key there being on the offensive side of the ball as the Colts hired his former offensive coordinator in Shane Steichen.

The new head coach of the Colts has been working to fill out his coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. With Gus Bradley returning as the defensive coordinator, it’s unlikely we’ll see many changes to the staff on that side.

