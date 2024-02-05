Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady joins Chargers staff under Jim Harbaugh

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Brady spent the last 1.5 seasons as an offensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles working under another former Colts offensive coordinator in Nick Sirianni. This followed his departure from the Colts during the disastrous 2022 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brady will be taking on the role of pass-game coordinator.

The #Chargers are hiring #Eagles assistant Marcus Brady as their pass-game coordinator, per source. Brady, a former Colts OC, interviewed for the L.A. offensive coordinator job that presumably goes to Greg Roman, acquitted himself well. So, Chargers find a way to hire both. pic.twitter.com/tBdhFkZQSb — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2024

Brady was quietly popular this offseason, taking interviews with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers as well.

Brady spent 4.5 seasons with the Colts working as the assistant quarterbacks coach (2018), quarterbacks coach (2019-2020) and offensive coordinator (2021-2022) under former head coach Frank Reich.

Now, he will join the coaching staff under former Colts quarterback and San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was hired by the Chargers last week.

