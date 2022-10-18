Ex-Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship signed to Cardinals practice squad

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Blankenship, who had been the starting kicker for the last three seasons, was released following a disastrous Week 1 outing against the Houston Texans in which he was a major contributor in the overtime tie.

The issues of inconsistency and a lack of range came to a boiling point, and the Colts replaced him with Chase McLaughlin, who has been on fire since joining the team.

But with the Cardinals dealing with kicking issues of their own, they are giving Blankenship a second chance to revive his career.

Cardinals signed former Colts’ K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

