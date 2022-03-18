Ex-Colts S George Odum signs with 49ers

Indianapolis Colts free agent safety George Odum is expected to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, first reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Odum spent most of his time making plays on special teams. He was one of the core players in that phase of the game and was named to the All-Pro First Team for his efforts in 2020.

Odum should have gotten more run as a rotational safety with the Colts and it appears he’ll get that opportunity with the 49ers. His deal is reportedly for three years worth $10.95 million.

Source: The #49ers are signing S George Odum to a three-year contract worth $10.95 million. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 18, 2022

The Colts have a need at the safety position and have needed to add to it since free agency began. They have a solid duo in Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon but the latter is coming off of a torn Achilles.

The Colts resorted to adding street free agents like Andrew Sendejo and Jahleel Addae during the 2021 season because their depth was so poor. Why they were reluctant to get Odum more defensive snaps is still a mystery.

Regardless, Odum gets a sweet deal with an NFC contender while the Colts will be searching for his replacement.

