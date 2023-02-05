Ex-Colts CB Vontae Davis arrested for DUI

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Florida, according to multiple reports.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Davis allegedly “crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then hit a person next to it.”

SLATER SCOOP: Former NFL Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI in S. Florida on Saturday. Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then hit a person next to it. Cops found Davis lying down sleeping on the shoulder of the road. pic.twitter.com/6q1ZQDoFwH — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 5, 2023

A former first-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2009, Davis was traded to the Colts just before the 2012 season. He spent five-plus seasons with the Colts before his midseason release in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl nods in two of those seasons (2014, 2015) while recording 13 interceptions and 65 passes defended in 76 games during his Indy tenure.

Davis signed with the Buffalo Bills during the 2018 offseason and infamously retired during halftime of a regular-season game.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire