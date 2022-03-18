Ex-Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad signs with Bears

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with the Chicago Bears, first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In what was one of the most predictable moves this offseason, Muhammad will be reuniting with former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

The deal is reportedly for two years worth $10 million.

Former Colts’ DE Al-Quadin Muhammad reached agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal, per source. Muhammad will reunite in Chicago with Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The Colts made their big move for an edge rusher this week when they trade cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

It was expected that Muhammad wouldn’t be returning and the best landing spot was going to be a reunion with Eberflus.

The Colts could still add some depth to the defensive line either through free agency or the draft while Muhammad is likely to hold a solid role in Eberflus’ scheme again.

