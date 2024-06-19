Ex Coach Heaps Praise On Inter Milan Target: ‘Magnificent Goalkeeper, One Area To Improve On’

Ex Coach Heaps Praise On Inter Milan Target: ‘Magnificent Goalkeeper, One Area To Improve On’

Former Las Palmas coach Pepe Mel feels that Inter Milan target Josep Martinez is a “magnificent goalkeeper.”

Mel spoke to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908. He also identified Martinez’s skill with the ball at his feet as the one major area where he can improve his game.

Inter look to have decided on Genoa goalkeeper Martinez to be their long-term solution between the posts.

Reports suggests that the Nerazzurri are not far from agreeing a deal with Genoa to sign the 26-year-old.

Martinez will start out as the backup keeper to Yann Sommer next season.

Then, he can inherit the starting shirt from the Swiss international veteran, who joined Inter from Bayern Munich last summer.

Martinez enjoyed a very strong season with Genoa last campaign.

The Spanish international played a big role in the Ligurian club cementing a place for themselves in midtable during their first season back in Serie A.

However, Martinez is still young. And making the step up to a club like Inter will be a big one for the former RB Leipzig goalkeeper.

However, Martinez’s former coach believes that he has what it takes.

Pepe Mel: Josep Martinez A “Magnificent Goalkeeper”

Former Las Palmas coach Mel noted that “I coached him when he was still young.”

“He’s a magnificent goalkeeper,” Mel said of Martinez.

“His ability between the posts depends on being very intuitive, agile. He’s also very strong in one-on-one situations.”

“He commands his defense very well,” Mel said of Martinez.

“He’s able to to communicate with the defenders and his other teammates.”

“He’s the kind of goalkeeper who is the master of everything that comes into the penalty area.”

And as far as an area of improvement for Martinez, Mel said “His game with the ball at his feet.”

“Here in Spain, being good at that is essential. If Martinez also improves his ability in possession, he’ll become a truly complete goalkeeper.”

“Someone who dominates all aspects of the goal.”